Tendai Biti insists his party not behind deadly Zim protests

Biti has been accused by some witnesses of encouraging Movement for Democratic Change supporters to protest when results weren’t released fast enough for the July poll.

FILE: Tendai Biti. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Senior opposition figure Tendai Biti, who’s a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, insists his party wasn’t behind the violent demonstrations that led to an army crackdown in August that left six people dead.

He has been giving evidence before the Motlanthe commission in Zimbabwe on Monday.

Biti has been accused by some witnesses of encouraging Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters to protest when results weren’t released fast enough for the July poll.

He has appeared before the commission of inquiry chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe to defend himself against the allegations.

In a long and impassioned defence, Biti said the MDC has a history of holding peaceful protests.

He told the seven-member panel that the MDC wouldn’t do anything illegal and that when he and other top MDC officials vowed to defend their vote, they meant they would do so in court and not on the streets.

