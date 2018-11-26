Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'

A Twitter spat erupted between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the DA after it emerged at the weekend that DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen's highest qualification is a matric certificate.

FILE: Democratic Alliance's Chief Whip John Steenhuisen during a press briefing in Johannesburg on the 21 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Democratic Alliance's Chief Whip John Steenhuisen during a press briefing in Johannesburg on the 21 May 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says he should be allowed to serve South Africans irrespective of his qualifications.

A Twitter spat erupted between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the DA after it emerged at the weekend that the Member of Parliament highest qualification is a matric certificate.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted that if Steenhuisen were a black leader The Sunday Times would have revealed his matric results, suggesting that he is being protected by white privilege.

His colleague Floyd Shivambu also weighed in, criticising Steenhuisen saying that ‘his shallowness explains the whole thing’.

But Steenhuisen says that Parliament has no requirement in terms of academic qualifications.

“That a degree will be a requirement to be a public representative in Parliament to represent aspirations and views of the communities, then Parliament will become a very elite and only for the few in South Africa.”

Steenhuisen also hit back at the EFF on Twitter saying he would rather be degreeless and honest, and qualified and dishonest.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA