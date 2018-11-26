State capture inquiry told Van Rooyen’s advisor was abusive, dismissive
Des Van Rooyen was briefly appointed finance minister in 2015 after Nhlanhla Nene was unceremoniously fired in a move that sent shockwaves through the markets.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury's former chief director for communications Phumza Macanda has told the state capture commission that Des Van Rooyen’s advisor Mohamed Bobat was unwelcoming, dismissive and abusive during his short stint at Treasury.
Van Rooyen was briefly appointed finance minister in 2015 after Nhlanhla Nene was unceremoniously fired in a move that sent shockwaves through the markets.
Macanda is the third Treasury official to confirm that Van Rooyen didn't seem to know Bobat well and it emerged he didn't even have his contact numbers when they met at the Union Buildings for his swearing-in ceremony.
Macanda first told the commission about a blizzard interaction between Bobat and Van Rooyan.
“Bobat said to the minister ‘I called you, why did you not return my call?’ and his tone was the same authoritative one that he had used with me. The minister then said ‘oh, I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from people congratulating me, and the thing is, I don’t have your number'."
She also described the impression she got from Bobat.
“He was abusive, I thought, and intimidating. He was ignorant of the roles but he was also not interested in what the roles were.”
She named some of the things Bobat did, including ordering one Treasury official to vacate his office and demanding that every statement be approved by him and the minister, even though the usual process was for the minister and DG to sign off on statements.
WATCH: Former Treasury official Phumza Macanda at the state capture commission
Popular in Local
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
ConCourt dismisses Moyane's bid to set aside establishment of Nugent inquiry
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
-
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
-
[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.