Stabbed Delft pupil in stable condition - hospital

CAPE TOWN - A pupil who was stabbed at a school in Delft is in a stable condition in hospital.

The 17-year-old grade 9 pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School.

Tygerberg Hospital's Laticia Pienaar said: “We can confirm that a 17-year-old minor has been to Tygerberg Hospital since Friday morning and is currently in a stable condition.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two Rosendaal Secondary School pupils were attacked while on their way to school.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)