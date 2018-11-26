Stabbed Delft pupil in stable condition - hospital

[WATCH] Lekota: Let's give power back to the people
Politics
CAPE TOWN - A pupil who was stabbed at a school in Delft is in a stable condition in hospital.
The 17-year-old grade 9 pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School.
Tygerberg Hospital's Laticia Pienaar said: “We can confirm that a 17-year-old minor has been to Tygerberg Hospital since Friday morning and is currently in a stable condition.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two Rosendaal Secondary School pupils were attacked while on their way to school.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
