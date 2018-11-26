Sibanye-Stillwater calls on striking staff to do so 'peacefully'

Members of Amcu started striking on Wednesday after the mine signed a three-year wage agreement with other unions which will see workers receive an increase of between R700 and R835 a month.

JOHANNESBURG – The Sibanye-Stillwater mining group is calling on staff who are striking to do so peacefully and not to intimidate those who are reporting for work.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) started striking on Wednesday after the mine signed a three-year wage agreement with other unions which will see workers receive an increase of between R700 and R835 a month.

Amcu, which represents 43% of the workforce, has rejected the offer, while the mine insists it is well above inflation.

Sibanye's head of investor relations James Wellsted says: "We again urge all of the unions and employees respect the right of others and to strike peacefully and not intimidate or cause any distractions."

Last week, night shift operations had to be suspended following the death of a miner.

