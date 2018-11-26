Sibanye-Stillwater calls on striking staff to do so 'peacefully'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Sibanye-Stillwater calls on striking staff to do so 'peacefully'

Members of Amcu started striking on Wednesday after the mine signed a three-year wage agreement with other unions which will see workers receive an increase of between R700 and R835 a month.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Sibanye-Stillwater mining group is calling on staff who are striking to do so peacefully and not to intimidate those who are reporting for work.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) started striking on Wednesday after the mine signed a three-year wage agreement with other unions which will see workers receive an increase of between R700 and R835 a month.

Amcu, which represents 43% of the workforce, has rejected the offer, while the mine insists it is well above inflation.

Sibanye's head of investor relations James Wellsted says: "We again urge all of the unions and employees respect the right of others and to strike peacefully and not intimidate or cause any distractions."

Last week, night shift operations had to be suspended following the death of a miner.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA