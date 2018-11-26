SA journo Yadhana Jadoo's family still has questions after her death in Egypt

JOHANNESBURG – Family members of a journalist who died in Egypt earlier this year say that they still have several unanswered questions around her death.

Yadhana Jadoo was a news editor at The Citizen newspaper. She died while attending an event arranged by the Union of African Journalists.

Her sister Vedharshi says there are conflicting versions of the circumstances leading up to her death and the cause also remains unclear.

A post-mortem report indicates that Jadoo died due to metal alcohol poisoning which her sister says is not related to normal alcohol consumption.

“Metal alcohol poisoning is not a common cause of death. It is not the type of alcohol that’s in drinking alcohol. It can’t be ingested. This is also why we’re sceptical as to how this got into her system.”

She says metal alcohol was ingested, but the post-mortem doesn’t give more information.

Jadoo says even though foul play has been ruled out, she believes there’s more to her sister’s death.

The International Relations Department says it has been assisting the family.

