SA journo Yadhana Jadoo's family still has questions after her death in Egypt
Jadoo died while attending an event arranged by the Union of African Journalists.
JOHANNESBURG – Family members of a journalist who died in Egypt earlier this year say that they still have several unanswered questions around her death.
Yadhana Jadoo was a news editor at The Citizen newspaper. She died while attending an event arranged by the Union of African Journalists.
Her sister Vedharshi says there are conflicting versions of the circumstances leading up to her death and the cause also remains unclear.
A post-mortem report indicates that Jadoo died due to metal alcohol poisoning which her sister says is not related to normal alcohol consumption.
“Metal alcohol poisoning is not a common cause of death. It is not the type of alcohol that’s in drinking alcohol. It can’t be ingested. This is also why we’re sceptical as to how this got into her system.”
She says metal alcohol was ingested, but the post-mortem doesn’t give more information.
Jadoo says even though foul play has been ruled out, she believes there’s more to her sister’s death.
The International Relations Department says it has been assisting the family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
-
Ramaphosa: 'SA will soon be corruption free'
-
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident
-
Bathabile Dlamini: 'I’ll tell my story when the right time comes'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.