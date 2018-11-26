Popular Topics
Roseanne Barr says she's 'fine' amid heart attack rumours

The 66-year-old comedian has reassured fans she doesn't have any health concerns, saying she's simply been the victim of an elaborate 'prank'.

FILE: US comedian Roseanne Barr. Picture: AFP
FILE: US comedian Roseanne Barr. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - Controversial TV star Roseanne Barr has insisted she's "fine" after rumours emerged that she'd suffered a heart attack.

The 66-year-old comedian - whose eponymous sitcom was cancelled by ABC earlier this year after she posted an offensive tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to Barack Obama - has reassured fans she doesn't have any health concerns, saying she's simply been the victim of an elaborate "prank".

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm fine.

"I was the victim of a prank. I've had no medical issues. I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing. (sic)"

Rumours of Barr suffering a heart attack appear to have been started by a man claiming to be her assistant calling into a radio station to reveal the supposed news.

Shortly after the call, fans of the controversial TV star took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Barr recently claimed the death of her on-screen character in The Conners was "grim and morbid".

The actress' character was killed off during the opening episode of the sitcom - which is a spin-off of Barr's eponymous show - but in a statement, Barr and her mentor Rabbi Shmuley Boteach bemoaned the way in which the situation was dealt with.

Barr - whose character died due to an accidental opioid overdose - said: "While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of The Conners, all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Barr's cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel Barr by killing off the Roseanne Conner character."

Her statement continued: "That [the character's death] was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show.

"This was a choice the network did not have to make."

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA