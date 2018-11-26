Reiger Park residents shut down community in service delivery protest
JOHANNESBURG - Reiger Park residents have shut down the area on the East Rand, blocking all entrances with burning tyres and rocks.
The protest started in the early hours of Monday morning.
Community spokesperson Jonathan Schoeman says the protest is about service delivery issues, including illegal electricity connections.
“We’re not only looking for someone to address us, but for someone to come and adhere to our plight. For too long the marginalised coloured community has been suffering social ills. We sent a memorandum and have not heard anything with that regard.”
Last month, residents clashed with community members of the nearby Joe Slovo informal settlement over illegal electricity connections and cable theft.
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police's Kobeli Mokheseng says several roads have been closed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
