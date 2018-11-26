Ramaphosa: 'SA will soon be corruption free'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is now more determined than ever to rid the country of corruption.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Gauteng South African Jewish Board of Deputies conference in Johannesburg.

The president has also thrown his support behind Pravin Gordhan in the wake of attacks against him by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

President Ramaphosa says he has no doubt that South Africa will win the fight against corruption.

"We’ll succeed in this task. South Africa will soon be corruption free."

Ramaphosa says that platforms such as the state capture commission which seeks to uproot corruption need to be supported.

"We should stand behind them because what they’re seeking to do is to rid our country of the culture of corruption, which has sifted into the centre of our body politics."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)