Ramaphosa: 'SA must protect Gordhan and others who stand against corruption'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that Gordhan has drawn a lot of condemnation from people in a number of circles who are deeply involved in what has gone wrong in this country.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that he stands by Minister Pravin Gordhan and has called on South Africans to defend and support him.

Last week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) picketed outside the state capture inquiry where Gordhan was testifying, accusing him of lying and calling for his removal.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Gauteng South African Jewish Board of Deputies conference in Johannesburg on Sunday night where Gordhan was also in attendance.

“Pravin Gordhan, who very bravely, stood up and told the truth about what he has gone through.”

Ramaphosa says South Africans must protect Gordhan as well as others who speak out against corruption.

“Our task is to support and defend people like Pravin Gordhan and a number of others that are going to come forward.”

The president says the government is now determined more than ever free the country from the shackles of corruption and state capture.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)