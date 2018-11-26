'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' and nearly a box-office record
The animated sequel to Wreck It Ralph enjoyed the second-best debut ever for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, behind Disney's 'Frozen,' according to Variety.com.
LOS ANGELES - Disney's new Ralph Breaks the Internet dominated North American box offices over the holiday weekend, pulling in an estimated $55.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday stretch, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
WATCH: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' trailer
The animated sequel to Wreck It Ralph enjoyed the second-best debut ever for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, behind Disney's Frozen, according to Variety.com, but will need staying power to make up for its $175 million production budget.
The film has title character Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) venturing into the wide world of the web, where they encounter some, well, not very Disney-like behavior.
The second spot this weekend went to another new release, MGM's Creed II, with a take of $35.3 million. This eighth chapter in the Rocky series stars Michael B Jordan, Dolph Lundgren and, of course, Sylvester Stallone as the aging Rocky Balboa. Jordan plays Adonis Creed as he takes on the son of the boxer who killed Adonis's father.
In third was Universal's family-friendly animation The Grinch, at $30.2 million. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the ill-tempered title character, with support from Rashida Jones and Angela Lansbury.
Sliding from first spot last weekend to fourth was Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald from Warner Bros., at $29.7 million. The Harry Potter prequel stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander as he works with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to take down evil Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).
In fifth was Bohemian Rhapsody, Fox's foot-stomping biopic about Freddie Mercury and rock group Queen, at $13.9 million. Rami Malek has drawn critical acclaim for his portrayal of the singer/songwriter, and the film has amassed over $150 million in North American receipts.
Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:
Instant Family ($12.5 million)
Robin Hood ($9.1 million)
Widows ($8 million)
Green Book ($5.4 million)
A Star Is Bor($3 million)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Anxiety at Nasa as Mars InSight spacecraft nears Red Planet
-
[WATCH] A black Adam Catzavelos & annoying stereotypes - Nando's turns up heat
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'The Lion King' trailer watched over 220 million times
-
Powerball Results: Friday 24 November 2018
-
Victoria Beckham launches her own YouTube channel
-
'Last Tango In Paris' director Bertolucci dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.