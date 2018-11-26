Popular Topics
Go

Police probe motive behind Durban court shooting

The officer and his wife were in court on Tuesday morning to file for divorce when he allegedly opened fire during the adjournment.

The mortuary van at the Durban Magistrates Court where two people were shot dead and one critically injured on 26 November 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - Authorities are still combing the scene of a deadly shooting at the Durban Magistrates Court in which a police officer killed two family members before attempting to kill himself.

The officer and his wife were in court on Tuesday morning to file for divorce when he allegedly opened fire during the adjournment.

The woman and her brother died instantly while the suspect is in a critical condition in hospital.

The suspect who has been confirmed as an officer stationed in KwaMashu remains under police guard at a nearby hospital.

He attempted suicide after fatally shooting his wife and brother-in-law in courtroom O on the eighth floor at the court.

KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele says the motive is still being investigated.

“At the moment as we are talking now, police are still at the scene to establish the motive of the shooting.”

The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder.

MASUTHA CONDEMNS DEADLY SHOOTING

Justice Minister Michael Masutha has moved to allay fears over Monday’s deadly shooting at the court, saying he plans to meet with the police minister to discuss ways to bolster security.

Masutha has condemned the deadly shooting, adding that the case has been further complicated by the fact that the perpetrator is a police officer.

The minister’s spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga says an investigation into how the officer entered the courtroom with a firearm is now underway.

“It really is an isolated incident [and] it’s not the norm, our court facilities remain safe.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

