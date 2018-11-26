Popular Topics
PIC board expresses confidence in new acting CEO after Dan Matjila resigns

Matshepo More has been appointed acting boss after Dan Matjila resigned on Friday.

FILE: Deputy Finance Minister and PIC board chairperson Mondli Gungubele: GCIS
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says it’s confident the newly appointed acting CEO will bring stability to the organisation.

Matshepo More has been appointed acting boss after Dan Matjila resigned on Friday.

The PIC has been facing claims of corruption and incompetence.

Deputy Finance Minister and PIC board chairperson Mondli Gungubele says that losing a CEO cannot be taken lightly for an agency like the PIC.

“The immediate thing is to keep the ship on course. In doing so, we’ve appointed a CEO. We’ve actually communicated with all relevant parties, particularly the clients of the PIC.”

He says More worked closely with Matjila and is familiar with the organisation.

"She’s au fait with the situation as well as the institution.”

Gungubele says he cannot guarantee that more employees won’t leave the corporation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

