Parly to tell court AfriForum trying to frustrate land expropriation process
Parliament has confirmed that it has filed a legal affidavit to counter a court bid to set aside a report on amending the Constitution to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation.
The affidavit is in response to lobby group AfriForum's High Court application to have the report set aside.
In the document, Parliament argues AfriForum is deliberately trying to frustrate the legislative process.
Members of Parliament want the High Court to dismiss or strike its application from the roll with punitive costs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
