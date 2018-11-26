Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report
The minority rights lobby group a has applied to the Western Cape High Court to halt the Constitutional review committee’s report from being passed on to Parliament for debate.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament will take on AfriForum in court as it opposes an application to have its report on land expropriation without compensation set aside.
The lobby group has applied to the Western Cape High Court to halt the constitutional review committee’s report from being passed on to Parliament for debate.
Earlier this month, the committee adopted its final report which calls for the property clause to be amended to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation
However, AfriForum says that Parliament’s public participation process was inadequate.
It also argues the report was flawed and failed to consider hundreds of thousands of written submissions opposing the constitutional amendment.
Parliament argues that it is abundantly clear the matter falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court and should be struck off the roll with costs.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
