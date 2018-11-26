Optimum Coal mine workers protest over unpaid wages

The mine has failed to pay workers for several months since it was placed under business rescue earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG – A group of employees are protesting outside Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on Monday morning over unpaid wages.

The mine has failed to pay workers for several months since it was placed under business rescue earlier this year.

Optimum has not been supplying Eskom with coal since March and the utility says this protest will not affect the grid.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “So far we do have other companies, besides Optimum Coal, that are supplying us with coal, so they’re still continuing with business as usual.

“But, obviously when you have got a protest, sometimes it can hamper efforts by other people to do certain things.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)