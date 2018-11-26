No arrests made yet after Hanover Park man murdered

Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'
The man was found lying in front of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head on Friday evening.
CAPE TOWN - Police say arrests have yet to be made in connection with the murder of a man in Hanover Park.
It is believed that the man was an online taxi driver.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Police are investigating a case of murder following a shooting incident. According to reports, a man in his 30s was shot and fatally wounded by suspects who are yet to be arrested.”
