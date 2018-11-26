Nelson Mandela Foundation meets EFF
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it has met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss challenges confronting the country in the lead-up to the 2019 national election.
Monday’s meeting was part of the organisation's talks to raise concerns about how voters' rights and dignities can be respected.
The organisation's Sello Hatang says it wants to advocate for an atmosphere of peace at the polls.
“...And to ensure that we understand how we are going to be working together to ensure that South Africa remains a peaceful nation that doesn’t experience violence of any kind; from the spoken word to physical violence.”
The EFF has committed to more meetings with the foundation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
