Mzwanele Manyi defends govt’s support for TNA newspaper
Manyi says government advertised with 'The New Age' because it was different to mainstream media as at the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Mzwanele Manyi has defended government’s support of then Gupta- owned The New Age (TNA) newspaper, saying at the time there was a media onslaught on government and the paper had a different posture.
Manyi is testifying at the commission on Monday about his tenure at the government communication agency.
He says government also advertised with TNA because it was different to mainstream media.
"At the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally. And the challenge that government has had is to say to the media: we are not saying try to be nice to the government, but try to be balanced in your reporting. The posture of TNA was a complete opposite. It was a posture of saying the glass is half full as opposed to the glass is half empty."
Meanwhile, former GCIS head Themba Maseko - whom Manyi took over from - also testified at the commission a few months ago.
He told the commission he once received a phone call from former President Jacob Zuma asking him to help the Gupta family.
'STATE & LAW HAVE ALWAYS BEEN CAPTURED'
Manyi says there has never been a time that the state was not captured.
He says the state and law have always been captured.
“It is my contention, chairperson that actually, there has never been a time when the state had not been captured. Not only has the state been captured, chairperson, but even the law has also been captured.”
WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 26 November 2018 Part 2
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
ConCourt dismisses Moyane's bid to set aside establishment of Nugent inquiry
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
-
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
-
EFF says to open case against Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.