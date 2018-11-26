Mzwanele Manyi defends govt’s support for TNA newspaper

Manyi says government advertised with 'The New Age' because it was different to mainstream media as at the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Mzwanele Manyi has defended government’s support of then Gupta- owned The New Age (TNA) newspaper, saying at the time there was a media onslaught on government and the paper had a different posture.

Manyi is testifying at the commission on Monday about his tenure at the government communication agency.

He says government also advertised with TNA because it was different to mainstream media.

"At the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally. And the challenge that government has had is to say to the media: we are not saying try to be nice to the government, but try to be balanced in your reporting. The posture of TNA was a complete opposite. It was a posture of saying the glass is half full as opposed to the glass is half empty."

Meanwhile, former GCIS head Themba Maseko - whom Manyi took over from - also testified at the commission a few months ago.

He told the commission he once received a phone call from former President Jacob Zuma asking him to help the Gupta family.

'STATE & LAW HAVE ALWAYS BEEN CAPTURED'

Manyi says there has never been a time that the state was not captured.

He says the state and law have always been captured.

“It is my contention, chairperson that actually, there has never been a time when the state had not been captured. Not only has the state been captured, chairperson, but even the law has also been captured.”

