MSL attracts live TV audience of over 3.4m on opening weekend
The Sports Audience Analysis carried out independently by Nielsen Sport revealed that a unique audience of 3,418,594 viewed the four matches.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mzansi Super League (MSL) announced that it attracted a live TV audience in excess of 3.4 million viewers from the four T20 matches played over the opening weekend.
The Sports Audience Analysis carried out independently by Nielsen Sport revealed that a unique audience of 3,418,594 viewed the four matches. The top figure of 1,665,546 unique viewers was recorded for the Saturday night fixture between the Jozi Stars and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants with all four matches going beyond the 1.3 million mark.
“This fully justifies our decision to take the SABC on board as our domestic host broadcast partner,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe.
“This is truly a product for the people and has helped us achieve one of our key objectives not just to attract traditional cricket fans but to open up a new market as well. It is a win-win situation for all our stakeholders whether they be administrators, players, coaches, fans or our commercial partners.
“The MSL can only go from strength to strength as it will continue to grow while establishing itself alongside various T20 leagues around the world,” added Moroe.
Popular in Sport
-
State of the nations ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup
-
Vettel takes stock as Ferrari lick wounds
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
Ellis: ‘We are going to treat the match against Mali as a final’
-
Pirates book Telkom Knockout final spot with win over Chiefs
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.