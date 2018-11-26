Motlanthe commission in Zim concerned by death threats against journalist
Commission spokesperson John Masuku says Maynard Manyowa has been viciously attacked on social media. Last week Manyowa said he saw one man shot and fatally wounded when there were no soldiers around.
HARARE - The commission of inquiry led by Kgalema Motlanthe in Zimbabwe says it's concerned over death threats received by one of its witnesses.
Journalist Maynard Manyowa says he and his family were threatened after he told the commission last week that he hadn’t seen soldiers fire gunshots that killed one of the victims in post-election violence in August.
Commission spokesperson John Masuku says Manyowa has been viciously attacked on social media.
In a statement, Masuku says the journalist and his family were also threatened in person after giving evidence last Thursday.
Manyowa, a freelance journalist who says he covered the unrest on 1 August, says he saw one man shot and fatally wounded when there were no soldiers around.
His evidence has contradicted that of a number of other witnesses, who say soldiers were responsible for shooting dead six civilians and injuring others in central Harare.
The commission is continuing its enquiries on Monday afternoon, with Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa set to testify.
Popular in Africa
-
Lions suspected in drowning of 400 buffaloes in Botswana
-
SA mercenary speaks out after Boko Haram bloodshed
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Uganda boat accident death toll rises to 33 - police
-
Influential church on election stump in DRC
-
Israel's Netanyahu tells Chad leader he will visit more Arab states soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.