Motlanthe commission in Zim concerned by death threats against journalist

Commission spokesperson John Masuku says Maynard Manyowa has been viciously attacked on social media. Last week Manyowa said he saw one man shot and fatally wounded when there were no soldiers around.

HARARE - The commission of inquiry led by Kgalema Motlanthe in Zimbabwe says it's concerned over death threats received by one of its witnesses.

Journalist Maynard Manyowa says he and his family were threatened after he told the commission last week that he hadn’t seen soldiers fire gunshots that killed one of the victims in post-election violence in August.

Commission spokesperson John Masuku says Manyowa has been viciously attacked on social media.

In a statement, Masuku says the journalist and his family were also threatened in person after giving evidence last Thursday.

Manyowa, a freelance journalist who says he covered the unrest on 1 August, says he saw one man shot and fatally wounded when there were no soldiers around.

His evidence has contradicted that of a number of other witnesses, who say soldiers were responsible for shooting dead six civilians and injuring others in central Harare.

The commission is continuing its enquiries on Monday afternoon, with Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa set to testify.