Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema

It’s understood the complaints relate to months of public statements made by EFF leader Julius Malema about the minister.

PRETORIA - Minister Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has arrived at the Brooklyn Police Station to open criminal cases against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Last week Malema addressed hundreds of EFF supporters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry, where Gordhan had testified, and accused him of enabling state capture.

He also claimed Gordhan’s daughter benefited from multimillion-rand tenders from several government departments.

It’s understood Gordhan is expected to lay three criminal complaints against Malema. The cases are crimen injuria, criminal defamation and incitement to commit violence.

Gordhan’s attorney explained briefly outside the police station that the complaints follow months of sustained attacks on the minister.

The tipping point was on Thursday outside the Zondo commission when Malema called Gordhan corrupt and a “dog of white monopoly capital”.

The minister is expected to comment after opening the cases.

#Gordhan will also file a complaint against Malema at the Equality court. The minister’s attorney says the complaints follow months of sustained attacks on Gordhan, but Friday outside the Zondo Commission was the tipping point. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 26, 2018

More details to follow.