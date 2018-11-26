Mike Mangena granted R50,000 bail
Local
The former soccer star was handcuffed, along with three other men, on suspicion of running a drug lab in Randfontein.
JOHANNESBURG - Former soccer star turned businessman Mike Mangena has been granted bail of R50,000.
The National Prosecuting Authority says the State had no reason to oppose bail because he's been co-operating since his arrest last week.
He was handcuffed, along with three other men, on suspicion of running a drug lab in Randfontein.
His co-accused did not apply for bail. The case will resume next year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
