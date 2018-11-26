Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'
Residents have also complained about long queues and the attitudes of South Africa Social Security Agency officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Social grants beneficiaries in Meyerton have complained about poor services at certain pay points, saying they've not received payouts in four months.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is visiting the town in northern Gauteng after being inundated with complaints from its members in the area.
Residents have also complained about long queues and the attitudes of South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials.
Bridget Masango from the DA's Gauteng Premier campaign team on social cohesion said: “We have heard a story from a young lady who said she has four children but has not received her grant from more than four months ago, and each time she comes through she gets shunted from one manager to another or told that her money is in the clouds.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
