Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly
On Monday, the majority of grade 12 pupils will write their last paper, English home language and English first additional language paper three.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education and Transport Departments are encouraging matric pupils to celebrate responsibly as their final exams come to an end this week.
The provincial Education Department's Jessica Shelver says many will soon be heading away for a break.
“Our matric candidates have worked hard to get to this point. And while they deserve to celebrate, we appeal to them to please do so responsibly. We encourage all candidates who will be participating in matric rage parties to please exercise moderation and use additional registered car services and public transport services that are available when travelling between venues.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
