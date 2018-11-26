Manyi says Madonsela should have been be called to testify at Zondo commission

Mzwanele Manyi produced a picture of Thuli Madonsela with some of the members of the Gupta family when answered questions at the commission on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi has accused the state capture commission of bias, saying former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela should also have been called to testify.

Manyi answered questions at the commission on Monday and is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday morning.

He says he had expectations of this commission.

“This commission is supposed to be impartial, fair and make sure that everybody is treated equally.”

Manyi produced a picture of Madonsela with some of the members of the Gupta family.



He said: “Advocate Thuli Madonsela would’ve been sent an email to invite her to this thing but I’m not understanding that she’s yet to explain as to why did she get an email from the Guptas but everybody else must answer this. Where is the levelling of the playing field?”

He was asked if he accepts that members of the Gupta family were implicated in evidence before the commission.

He answered: “I don’t know.”

He says no witness who appeared before the inquiry provided any evidence implicating the family.