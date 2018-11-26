Manyi says Madonsela should have been be called to testify at Zondo commission
Mzwanele Manyi produced a picture of Thuli Madonsela with some of the members of the Gupta family when answered questions at the commission on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi has accused the state capture commission of bias, saying former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela should also have been called to testify.
Manyi answered questions at the commission on Monday and is expected to return to the stand on Tuesday morning.
He says he had expectations of this commission.
“This commission is supposed to be impartial, fair and make sure that everybody is treated equally.”
Manyi produced a picture of Madonsela with some of the members of the Gupta family.
He said: “Advocate Thuli Madonsela would’ve been sent an email to invite her to this thing but I’m not understanding that she’s yet to explain as to why did she get an email from the Guptas but everybody else must answer this. Where is the levelling of the playing field?”
He was asked if he accepts that members of the Gupta family were implicated in evidence before the commission.
He answered: “I don’t know.”
He says no witness who appeared before the inquiry provided any evidence implicating the family.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry
-
Tom Moyane's fight for his job back heads to High Court
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Manyi ‘disappointed’ by Gordhan’s testimony at Zondo commission
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.