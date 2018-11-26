Manyi expected to take stand at state capture inquiry

The commission also wants to question him about his involvement with the government’s task team that was dealing with the closure of bank accounts of Gupta businesses.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission is expected to resume on Monday morning, with former GCIS Head Mzwanele Manyi expected to take a stand.

Manyi addressed the commission two weeks ago without any legal representation, responding to the testimony by GCIS acting Director-General Phumla Williams, who claimed that Manyi irregularly changed the tender processes at the GCIS, placing all final decisions under him.

In turn, Manyi, accused Williams of presiding over multi-million rand tender irregularities at government’s information department.

Earlier this month, the state capture commission’s legal team revealed that its investigations had uncovered some information about the conduct of Manyi in relation to inappropriate government procurement to favour the Guptas businesses.

But Manyi accuses the inquiry of being unfair, questioning why it wanted to cross-examine him when he didn’t apply to cross-examine anyone.

This is despite the fact that the rules do permit the commission to summon anyone it may want to cross-examine even though they haven’t applied to cross-examine any witness.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)