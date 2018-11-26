Popular Topics
Manyi ‘disappointed’ by Gordhan’s testimony at Zondo commission

Mzwanele Manyi told the commission that he thought former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan would have tangible information and the paper trail.

A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 26 November 2018.
A video screengrab of Mzwanele Manyi appearing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on 26 November 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of Government Communications Mzwanele Manyi has described Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's testimony as disappointing, saying he failed to provide evidence of state capture.

“That’s where I struggled actually, I booked off the whole day to listen to Mr Gordhan. I thought because he was the minister of finance, he is going to have tangible information, the paper trail and all that. I struggled. And I sat here and listened, and I lost concertation, to be honest. I think by definition it means if you’ve lost concertation you can’t hear as effective.”

Manyi is testifying at the state capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon.

He told the commission he has doubts about what several witnesses, including Mcebisi Jonas and Themba Maseko told the inquiry, and simply doesn't believe their stories.

He also says he is disappointed that not a single person who has appeared before the commission has provided proof that the Guptas were involved in crimes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

