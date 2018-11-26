Zuma's sacking of Nene left Treasury in shock, state capture inquiry told
Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015 and replaced by Des Van Rooyan, a move which sent markets into a tailspin.
JOHANNESBURG – Former chief director of communications at National Treasury Phumza Macanda has described the mood at the institution on the morning after Nhlanhla Nene was fired, saying that there was a sense of mourning and confusion.
Macanda is testifying at the state capture commission.
It forced the then-President Jacob Zuma to reappoint Pravin Gordhan to the finance ministry.
Macanda says many Treasury employees were confused after Nene was fired.
“We were in shock. There was almost a sense of mourning within Treasury that morning. A lot of us did not know what to make sense of the developments, we were really in shock and we were just standing around, talking to each other.”
WATCH: Mzwanele Manyi returns to state capture inquiry
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
