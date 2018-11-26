Zuma's sacking of Nene left Treasury in shock, state capture inquiry told

Nhlanhla Nene was fired in 2015 and replaced by Des Van Rooyan, a move which sent markets into a tailspin.

JOHANNESBURG – Former chief director of communications at National Treasury Phumza Macanda has described the mood at the institution on the morning after Nhlanhla Nene was fired, saying that there was a sense of mourning and confusion.

Macanda is testifying at the state capture commission.



It forced the then-President Jacob Zuma to reappoint Pravin Gordhan to the finance ministry.

Macanda says many Treasury employees were confused after Nene was fired.

“We were in shock. There was almost a sense of mourning within Treasury that morning. A lot of us did not know what to make sense of the developments, we were really in shock and we were just standing around, talking to each other.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)