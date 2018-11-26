[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention

| Quintal says that she and her colleague Muthoki Mumo had met all the requirements to be legally in the country, despite being detained.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalists around the globe are under-siege. Look no further than what is happening in the United States and here at home.

Earlier in the month, the world learnt of the shocking news of the detainment of South African journalist Angela Quintal and her colleague, Muthoki Mumo.

The two South African journalists were detained in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Quintal recalls how she and her colleague were detained.

“We had about 10 government officials at our door and a hotel manager. My colleague was in a room two doors away from me. We were surrounded by officials who claimed that they were there for a routine immigration check, which later turned out to be nothing of the sort.”

Quintal says that they had met all the requirements to be legally in the country, despite being detained.

“We don’t undertake any visits lightly and of course, one goes through an entire process of the preparation and naturally, when you visit a foreign country you make sure you tick all the boxes and that you do have the correct visas, and we certainly double-checked that.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA