[LISTEN] SA journo Angela Quintal relives Tanzania detention
Radio 702 | Quintal says that she and her colleague Muthoki Mumo had met all the requirements to be legally in the country, despite being detained.
JOHANNESBURG - Journalists around the globe are under-siege. Look no further than what is happening in the United States and here at home.
Earlier in the month, the world learnt of the shocking news of the detainment of South African journalist Angela Quintal and her colleague, Muthoki Mumo.
The two South African journalists were detained in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Quintal recalls how she and her colleague were detained.
“We had about 10 government officials at our door and a hotel manager. My colleague was in a room two doors away from me. We were surrounded by officials who claimed that they were there for a routine immigration check, which later turned out to be nothing of the sort.”
Quintal says that they had met all the requirements to be legally in the country, despite being detained.
“We don’t undertake any visits lightly and of course, one goes through an entire process of the preparation and naturally, when you visit a foreign country you make sure you tick all the boxes and that you do have the correct visas, and we certainly double-checked that.”
