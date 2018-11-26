[LISTEN] Learners perform better in single-sex schools - report
Radio 702 | The research found the teaching style, environment and culture in single-sex schools are different from those in mixed-sex schools - which allowed children to flourish.
JOHANNESBURG – Recent research by the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand has found that learners academically perform better in a single-sex school.
The study compared the performance of learners in single-sex schools with those at co-educational schools.
It found the teaching style, environment and culture in single-sex schools are different from those in mixed-sex schools - which allowed children to flourish.
Listen to the audio above for more.
