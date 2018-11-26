[LISTEN] DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row

CapeTalk | A 'Sunday Times' report revealed that Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen only has a matric qualification.

CAPE TOWN - DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the Constitution of South Africa makes provision for ordinary South Africans to be elected to Parliament, become lawmakers and represent the people.

This follows weekend reports that the Member of Parliament's highest qualification is a matric certificate.

Steenhuisen has responded during an interview with CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

"That would be a shame because we will end up with the elite - a very small percentage of South Africans who can afford to get university qualifications - making all the decisions for the country and I don't think that's a healthy democracy."

