Kensington CPF calls for calm after community confronts alleged rapist

A man who has been accused of trying to rape a teenage girl was accosted by angry residents on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington community policing forum (CPF) has called for cool heads.

When police intervened, community members then turned on them.

The CPF’s Cheslyn Steenberg says: “We condemn the manner in which our community reacted to this particular incident, even though we understand that the community is quite upset. There are better ways of dealing with issues like this, particularly how we deal with matters in Kensington.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)