Joburg man due in court for soliciting R6,000 bribe from resident
It's understood the suspect was arrested on Friday after offering to settle the woman’s debt with the City of Johannesburg’s revenue department.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man will appear in court on Monday for soliciting a bribe from a woman, claiming he would write off her debt for R6,000.
It is understood that the suspect was arrested on Friday after offering to settle the woman’s debt with the City of Johannesburg’s revenue department.
The city says she informed its group forensic and investigation service, which set up a sting operation with the metro police service.
The City of Johannesburg’s Lucky Sindane says: "We are aware that these suspects are working with our officials because there’s no way they’d have information of our residents. We’re saying that their time is over. The city will not allow any fraudulent activities or corrupt activities from any of its employees."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
-
Ramaphosa: 'SA will soon be corruption free'
-
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident
-
Bathabile Dlamini: 'I’ll tell my story when the right time comes'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.