Joburg man due in court for soliciting R6,000 bribe from resident

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man will appear in court on Monday for soliciting a bribe from a woman, claiming he would write off her debt for R6,000.

It is understood that the suspect was arrested on Friday after offering to settle the woman’s debt with the City of Johannesburg’s revenue department.

The city says she informed its group forensic and investigation service, which set up a sting operation with the metro police service.

The City of Johannesburg’s Lucky Sindane says: "We are aware that these suspects are working with our officials because there’s no way they’d have information of our residents. We’re saying that their time is over. The city will not allow any fraudulent activities or corrupt activities from any of its employees."

