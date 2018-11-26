Ireland's Johnny Sexton wins rugby's world player of year

The 33-year-old Leinster fly-half is only the second Irish player to win the award after hooker Keith Wood in 2001.

LONDON – Ireland's Johnny Sexton was named world player of the year on Sunday for leading his nation to the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Sexton beat All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett - the winner for the last two years - South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk, New Zealand try machine Rieko Ioane and Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

It was an Irish triple at the ceremony in Monaco as Ireland were named team of the year and Joe Schmidt won coach of the year.

Johnny Sexton becomes the 2nd @IrishRugby player to win the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/9VYubMwouZ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 25, 2018

Jessy Tremouliere became the first French winner of the women's player of the year award having helped Les Bleues win the Six Nations Grand Slam.

With Sexton at their heart, Ireland only lost once all year, to Australia in June, and bagged a memorable Grand Slam against England on St Patrick's Day at Twickenham.

They also beat the All Blacks on Irish soil for the first time with a 16-9 win on 17 November.

Sexton lost his voice so Ireland teammate Rory Best had to read out his acceptance speech, saying: "If a No.10 wins an award like this, it is due to the team around him and his coaches making his job easier.

"We have some of the best coaches in the world and are led superbly by Rory Best."

New Zealander Schmidt is expected to announce by the end of this month whether he will remain in charge beyond next year's World Cup in Japan.

But first he will aim to guide the Irish to the last four of the global showpiece for the first time.