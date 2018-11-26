Drivers of vehicles caught dumping rubble on public space fined in CT
Early last week, the city’s law enforcement officers impounded two vehicles in separate dumping incidents in the Mandalay area.
CAPE TOWN - Illegal dumping remains a huge problem in the City of Cape Town.
The drivers of these vehicles were caught dumping rubble on public open space. Both were fined.
Law enforcement’s Wayne Dyason says even more incidents occurred last week.
“Officers impounded another two vehicles for dumping offences. One at Baden Powell and Spine Roads and another one in Phillipi. On 22 November in Lentegeur sports fields in Mitchells Plain another driver was fined for dumping and his vehicle impounded.”
A total of five vehicles were impounded.
The driver fines and impoundment fees amount to a combined total of R62,500.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
