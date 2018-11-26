HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s son Leano Khanye has now lost his mother, just over a month after losing his father.
Tsambo and Khanye broke up in 2009.
Ncana has not disclosed the cause of her death.
“On behalf of the family, I can confirm that Khanye passed away this morning. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult period.”
