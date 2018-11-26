HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s son Leano Khanye has now lost his mother, just over a month after losing his father.

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

Tsambo and Khanye broke up in 2009.

Ncana has not disclosed the cause of her death.

“On behalf of the family, I can confirm that Khanye passed away this morning. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult period.”