Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.
PRETORIA – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he has approached the police because the lies and attacks on his family by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders have gone too far.
The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.
Outside the Zondo commission last week, Malema referred to Gordhan as a dog and labelled him as being corrupt.
Malema has also accused the minister’s daughter of benefitting from multi-million-rand deals with government - an allegation he has denied.
Gordhan says the comments by Malema and Shivambu outside the Zondo commission last week were the tipping point.
The minister has laid complaints of crimen injuria, criminal defamation as well as incitement to commit violence.
Gordhan will also lay a complaint at the Equality Court.
WATCH: Gordhan lays criminal charges against Malema
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
ConCourt dismisses Moyane's bid to set aside establishment of Nugent inquiry
-
[ANALYSIS] Shades of Brazil as anti-corruption drive in S Africa turns nasty
-
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.