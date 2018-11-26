Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'

The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.

PRETORIA – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he has approached the police because the lies and attacks on his family by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders have gone too far.

Outside the Zondo commission last week, Malema referred to Gordhan as a dog and labelled him as being corrupt.

Malema has also accused the minister’s daughter of benefitting from multi-million-rand deals with government - an allegation he has denied.

Gordhan says the comments by Malema and Shivambu outside the Zondo commission last week were the tipping point.

The minister has laid complaints of crimen injuria, criminal defamation as well as incitement to commit violence.

Gordhan will also lay a complaint at the Equality Court.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)