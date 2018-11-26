Funeral service provider offers help to slain NW boy’s family
Grade 1 learner Shelton Karuweruwe was killed in the bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School last week.
JOHANNESBURG - A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate to Zimbabwe the body of a grade 1 pupil who was stabbed to death at a North West school.
Shelton Karuweruwe was killed in the bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School last week.
It’s alleged he was attacked by a grade 11 pupil from another school, who had been in a past relationship with the little boy's sister.
His family have not yet decided whether to bury him in the North West where they currently live or in their home country in Zimbabwe.
Zororo-Phumulani Funeral Services says if they decide to go home, all the expenses will be covered.
Company CEO Edwin Anderson says: “We were touched by this case and that his family has to go through this, so we decided to come on board and assist the family.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Capture this! SABC equipment stolen at Zondo commission
-
Woman steals SABC equipment at state capture inquiry
-
Manyi says Madonsela should be called to testify at Zondo commission
-
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.