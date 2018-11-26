Funeral service provider offers help to slain NW boy’s family

Grade 1 learner Shelton Karuweruwe was killed in the bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A funeral service provider has offered to repatriate to Zimbabwe the body of a grade 1 pupil who was stabbed to death at a North West school.

Shelton Karuweruwe was killed in the bathroom at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School last week.

It’s alleged he was attacked by a grade 11 pupil from another school, who had been in a past relationship with the little boy's sister.

His family have not yet decided whether to bury him in the North West where they currently live or in their home country in Zimbabwe.

Zororo-Phumulani Funeral Services says if they decide to go home, all the expenses will be covered.

Company CEO Edwin Anderson says: “We were touched by this case and that his family has to go through this, so we decided to come on board and assist the family.”