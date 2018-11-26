Forum urges Khayelitsha community to help police probe into mosque shooting
Yusuf Silwana was shot dead almost a week ago outside the place of worship. Another man was also wounded.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for gunmen who killed a man at a Khayelitsha mosque.
Yusuf Silwana was shot dead almost a week ago outside the place of worship. Another man was also wounded.
It is understood that the assailants tried to rob the men.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Thyido has urged the community to come forward and assist police.
"The people who commit these crimes are brothers, boyfriends or sons... there can’t be a way that all of us don’t know what’s happening. What we encourage police to do is to work closer with communities when investigating these types of crimes."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
SA journo Yadhana Jadoo's family still has questions after her death in Egypt
-
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
-
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
-
Ramaphosa: 'SA will soon be corruption free'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.