Forum urges Khayelitsha community to help police probe into mosque shooting

Yusuf Silwana was shot dead almost a week ago outside the place of worship. Another man was also wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still searching for gunmen who killed a man at a Khayelitsha mosque.

It is understood that the assailants tried to rob the men.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Thyido has urged the community to come forward and assist police.

"The people who commit these crimes are brothers, boyfriends or sons... there can’t be a way that all of us don’t know what’s happening. What we encourage police to do is to work closer with communities when investigating these types of crimes."

