Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the Citizen newspaper editor who died in Egypt says the Department of International Relations (Dirco) has not been forthcoming about providing more information about her death.

Last week, the department released a one-page final autopsy report showing Jadoo died from methyl alcohol poisoning.

Yadhana Jadoo sister Vedarshi Jadoo says the autopsy report shows that the prime cause of her sister's death could be attributed to methyl alcohol ingestion poisoning, which led to multiple vital organ collapse.

Methyl alcohol, also known as methanol, is a poisonous liquid obtained by the distillation of wood or the incomplete oxidation of natural gas.

Yadhana's sister says there are discrepancies surrounding the information of how her sister died.

Yadhana sent a WhatsApp voice note message saying she was worried about her safety at the hotel.

The Egyptian embassy says Cairo prosecutors have ruled out any criminal elements.

Eyewitness News has tried to reach out to Dirco but it has not been available for comment.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)