Erasmus loads BaaBaas side with Boks for Argentina clash

A total of 13 Springboks have been selected by Rassie Erasmus in the Barbarians squad to face Argentina at Twickenham on 1 December.

Fresh from a disappointing 20-11 loss to Wales in Cardiff last Saturday, the Bok players will have one last match in the famed black and white hoops of the Baabaas for the Killik Cup.

World Rugby breakthrough player of the year, Aphiwe Dyantyi will have his first taste of Barbarian rugby after a stellar first international season for the Boks.

His captain Siya Kolisi will also feature in the side while Schalk Brits will also have another taste of Barbarian rugby after coming out of retirement at age 37.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Lood de Jager, Jesse Kriel, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende and Elton Jantjies, Malcolm Marx and Trevor Nyakane will also be in action at Twickenham.

Barbarians squad

Backs

Tomasso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy)

Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa)

Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs)

Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa)

Tom English (Rebels & Australia)

Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga)

Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)

Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa)

Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji)

Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa)

Forwards

Schalk Brits (Stormers & South Africa)

Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand)

Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa)

Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia)

Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa)

Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa)

Juan Miguel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina)

Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa)

Alexandre Menini (Lyon & France)

Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa)

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa)

Jordan Taufua (Crusaders)