EFF says to open case against Gordhan

The announcement comes just hours after Minister Pravin Gordhan laid three criminal complaints against Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at Brooklyn police station.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will open a case of corruption against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday at the Brooklyn police station.

The announcement comes just hours after the minister laid three criminal complaints against Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at that same police station.

The minister has taken action after the red berets accused him of corruption and alleged his daughter had benefitted from doing business with the government.

The party provided no evidence to back up these claims, which Gordhan has vehemently denied.

WATCH: Gordhan lays criminal complaint against Malema

Last week, Gordhan indirectly responded to accusations by the EFF, challenging the party to hand over evidence against him to the state capture commission and warning he won't submit to bullying.

Without providing any evidence, the EFF called the minister a corrupt liar and labelled him “the biggest enabler of state capture.”

The EFF accused Gordhan of previously holding a bank account in Canada while he was still Sars commissioner. It alleged he told people with tax problems to pay money into the said account.

Gordhan then responded to these claims.

“Sadly, I don’t make deals with smugglers, taxpayers or submit to intimidation or bullying. I’m not a commodity for sale and I think the Guptas learnt that too.”

The minister challenged those who have anything on him to come forward.

“Those who are making these allegations should come under oath to commissions like this one, and this one in particular, and say what they have to say. They must also subject themselves to cross-examination if need be.”

Gordhan said for as long as he has been a minister, he has accounted to South Africans and not bullies.

