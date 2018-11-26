EFF attacks part of campaign to distract Zondo commission - Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan was speaking outside the Brooklyn police station earlier on Monday after laying criminal complaints against Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu.

PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the personal attacks on him and the Zondo inquiry by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders are part of a campaign to distract the commission from its important work.

The minister was speaking outside the Brooklyn police station earlier on Monday after laying criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.

The pair addressed their supporters last week outside the Zondo Commission where Gordhan testified; they referred to him as "a corrupt dog" without providing any evidence to back up their claims of wrongdoing.

The minister says there is no coincidence that Malema and Shivambu have ratcheted up the rhetoric, saying it’s a ploy to divert attention away from serious allegations of corruption.

“There’s a direct relationship between the disruptive activities, the personal attacks and continuing and masking corrupt activities that are actually going on… and blaming the whole world for everything whereas all the fingers are pointing in a particular direction.”

The Daily Maverick reported last week that funds from VBS Mutual Bank made their way into accounts which ultimately benefitted the two party leaders.

The EFF has now responded and will be heading to the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday to lay complaints of fraud and corruption against the minister.

