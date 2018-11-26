EC DA to table motion of no confidence in Mongameli Bobani
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape will table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani from the United Democratic Movement.
The party will also bring motions against the speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and the chief whip Bicks Ndoni.
The decision comes after coalition partners, the African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People, tabled motions of no confidence in Bobani.
Bobani took power after a motion of no confidence in former mayor Athol Trollip from the DA.
The DA's Nqaba Bhanga said: “Mr Bobani doing part two of 'how to steal a seat' and we can’t fold our arms and watch a match that we’re supposed to be playing because this gentleman is going to destroy what we have built and the revenue of the city.”
Bhanga says the motion is based on allegations of corruption related to the municipality's integrated public transport system.
“All those motions we submitted because we want to ensure that when a new government comes in and protects the city from this tyrant who does not respect the rules.”
