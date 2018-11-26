Popular Topics
Dyantyi scoops World Rugby breakthrough player of the year award

Springbok star winger Aphiwe Dyantyi won World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award at the awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday evening.

FILE: Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok star winger Aphiwe Dyantyi won World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award at the awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday evening.

In his first Super Rugby and international season, Dyantyi took to professional rugby like fish to water, helping his Johannesburg franchise the Emirates Lions to a third successive Super Rugby final against the eventual winners the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The 24-year-old Eastern Cape-born Dyantyi scored six tries in his first 14 Test matches in 2018 and became the first South African to win the award in their first season of international rugby.

Dyantyi described his debut international season as a ‘roller coaster ride’ and says he has thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Springbok set-up.

"I’ve been truly blessed in so many ways, with the people around me, who have helped me in the last few years – it’s really amazing.

"Being part of the Springboks, representing our country, it doesn’t get any better. I’m very honored as I never imagined I would ever be the one sitting here, receiving an award such as this."

