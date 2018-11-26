Dlamini denies banning media from 16 Days of Activism campaign
The minister has described the media as a central partner for government and says her ministry works without prejudice or bias.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has denied reports that she banned some journalists from covering the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign.
She's described the media as a central partner for government and says her ministry works without prejudice or bias.
An eNCA crew say they were told to leave the launch in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend because the minister was upset that she was being filmed.
Dlamini insists she didn't ask any reporter to leave, neither did she ban any journalist from attending.
The minister says she’s started a process to establish the facts of what happened.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Steenhuisen: 'I should be allowed to serve SA irrespective of qualifications'
-
Minister Gordhan opens criminal case against Julius Malema
-
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
-
Ramaphosa: 'SA will soon be corruption free'
-
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident
-
Bathabile Dlamini: 'I’ll tell my story when the right time comes'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.