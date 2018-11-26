Dlamini denies banning media from 16 Days of Activism campaign

The minister has described the media as a central partner for government and says her ministry works without prejudice or bias.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has denied reports that she banned some journalists from covering the launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

An eNCA crew say they were told to leave the launch in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend because the minister was upset that she was being filmed.

Dlamini insists she didn't ask any reporter to leave, neither did she ban any journalist from attending.

The minister says she’s started a process to establish the facts of what happened.

