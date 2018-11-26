Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
According to the 'Daily Mail', a suspicious package was found by the hotel’s housekeeping staff in one of the players' laundry on Friday evening while the team was at the Principality Stadium for their captain’s run.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks were involved in a peculiar bomb scare at their team hotel in Cardiff on the eve of their 20-11 loss to Wales on Saturday.
Police were immediately called, and the hotel was evacuated before the team was informed at the stadium that a suspicious package which turned out to be a ticking clock was found in one of the players' laundry items.
Centre Jesse Kriel and two other players were then taken back to the hotel for questioning and it was later revealed that Kriel had bought a burka to wear on a night out after the match against the Welsh.
