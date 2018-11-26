Court rules in favour of District Six land claimants seeking restitution

About 20 years ago, just over 2,000 District Six residents who were forcibly removed during apartheid lodged claims. They wanted their land back.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of a group of former District Six residents seeking restitution from government.

The residents are seeking answers from national government on its plan to get them back onto the land they were forcibly removed from.

More than 1,000 of the claimants have been seeking restitution since 1998.

The lawyer representing national government has conceded there has been a delay in restoring restitution for the District Six claimants.

Judge Jody Kollapen has granted in favour of the District Six Working Committee and some residents on three of their six motions.

Kollapen has ordered the respondents in the matter - which includes the Land Reform and Rural Development Minister and the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights - to come up with a comprehensive plan immediately to satisfy the restitution of the claimants.

#DistrictSix Working Committee's Shahied Ajam says today has been a victory for all people seeking restitution from government.

Government will also have to report back to the court within three months from Monday, and will have to give feedback after that on how it's gone about implementing the plan.

The committee's Shahied Ajam is satisfied with the court’s outcome.

“What is important is how soon they can come up with this plan and how soon people can move back to District Six.”

‘GOVT IS FAILING ON LAND RESTITUTION’

Earlier, the lawyer representing the group of District Six residents argued that the state was shirking its responsibility to provide restitution.

Monday’s court battle has been 20 years in the making with residents who were forcibly removed during apartheid seeking restitution from government.

While some opted for the monetary compensation provided by the national government, many wanted homes in the land they once lived on.

Advocate Geoff Budlender who’s representing a group of District Six residents in the Western Cape High Court earlier said 1,078 claimants were still waiting for restitution.

Budlender argued at the current rate government is moving to provide housing to those in need it’ll take a further 80 years to help District Six claimants.

He argued national government is using the City of Cape Town’s intervention in 2002 when the municipality provided a parcel of land to some claimants as a way of avoiding its responsibility in providing restitution to the remaining claimants.

