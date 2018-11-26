Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly

This is Cope's bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People (Cope) has announced its draft Private Members Bill will be submitted to Parliament in a bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.

The opposition party will be submitting the draft document ahead of the 2019 national elections.

In June, the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of NGO My Vote Counts which argued that voters had the right to know who’s been funding political parties and independent ward councillors.

Cope says current electoral legislation which took root at the Convention for a Democratic South Africa is now defective and needs to be brought in line with the spirit of the country’s constitutional democracy.

The party’s president Mosiuoa Lekota says the current electoral system takes power away from the people and gives it to political parties.

Lekota says in today’s electoral system no one can directly hold any elected person accountable.

“This kind of monopoly of power by political parties is a danger to our democracy. It explains how it came to pass that so much of the public resources have been wasted.”

Cope says it hopes that by the first week of December it will be able to submit an application for the draft bill’s publication in the Government Gazette.

